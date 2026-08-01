Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 14,161 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,090 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 14,161 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $62,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $3,058,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $4,482,560.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,678.08. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total value of $45,616,547.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,171,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $973,044,946.15. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,300,316 shares of company stock valued at $382,160,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Trading Up 5.6%

ANET opened at $180.66 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.52 and a 12-month high of $189.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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