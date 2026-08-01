Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 33,640 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,978 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,640 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $137,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Summitry LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 59,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Wellington Grp LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Procter & Gamble Given New $170 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup maintained a rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. PG Average Rating of Moderate Buy

Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. Positive Sentiment: Management is emphasizing innovation, productivity improvements, e-commerce growth and market-share gains to support a consumer recovery. New product and marketing initiatives, including Downy’s premium fragrance campaign, could help reinforce brand strength. PG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $149.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:PG opened at $144.62 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm's fifty day moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average is $148.92. The firm has a market cap of $336.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.71%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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