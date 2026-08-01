Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 42,028 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,906 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 42,028 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.16% of Williams-Sonoma worth $34,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.4% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore set a $200.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $192.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $3,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 938,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $161,998,627.64. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 1,112 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $254,080.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,117.33. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,283 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE WSM opened at $228.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $221.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.96. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $244.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma's payout ratio is 34.04%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

See Also

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