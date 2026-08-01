Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 56,386 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,858 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 56,386 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Oracle were worth $171,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $129.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.42. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $114.50 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud AI partnership: Oracle and Google Cloud will make Google’s Gemini models available across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and NetSuite. The integration could help thousands of enterprise customers automate workflows, improve decision-making and build agentic applications, strengthening Oracle’s cloud platform and AI monetization prospects. Oracle to Make Gemini Models Available to Thousands of Enterprise Applications Customers

Oracle and Google Cloud will make Google’s Gemini models available across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and NetSuite. The integration could help thousands of enterprise customers automate workflows, improve decision-making and build agentic applications, strengthening Oracle’s cloud platform and AI monetization prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see substantial upside: Coverage points to a consensus price target near $248 and notes that three Wall Street analysts have targets of $400. The forecasts reflect confidence that Oracle’s cloud growth and AI-related demand are not fully reflected in its depressed valuation. 3 Wall Street Analysts Have Oracle Going to $400

Coverage points to a consensus price target near $248 and notes that three Wall Street analysts have targets of $400. The forecasts reflect confidence that Oracle’s cloud growth and AI-related demand are not fully reflected in its depressed valuation. Positive Sentiment: Backlog viewed as undervalued: Bullish commentary argues that Oracle’s large, OCI-driven remaining performance obligations and cloud backlog are receiving little credit from the market. If converted into revenue as expected, the backlog could support stronger long-term growth. Oracle’s Massive Backlog Gets No Credit

Bullish commentary argues that Oracle’s large, OCI-driven remaining performance obligations and cloud backlog are receiving little credit from the market. If converted into revenue as expected, the backlog could support stronger long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI-cloud rebound: Oracle’s move occurred alongside a sharp recovery in AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting that sector-wide risk appetite and technical factors are also contributing, rather than the movement being driven solely by company fundamentals. AI Cloud Names Snap Back

Oracle’s move occurred alongside a sharp recovery in AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting that sector-wide risk appetite and technical factors are also contributing, rather than the movement being driven solely by company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Debt and capital-spending risks remain: Reporting highlights the substantial debt Oracle has taken on to build data centers for AI workloads. Heavy investment could pressure cash flow and returns if cloud demand or utilization falls short of expectations. Five Takeaways From the Times Investigation Into Larry Ellison’s A.I. Gamble

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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