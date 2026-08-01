Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 75,114 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,765 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 75,114 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $133,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $550.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $510.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $599.19.

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Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 24,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.43, for a total value of $14,398,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 146,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,184,361.88. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.53, for a total transaction of $6,335,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 346,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $219,608,106.26. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock worth $169,654,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $507.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $154.46 and a one year high of $739.67. The business's fifty day moving average price is $550.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's payout ratio is 19.91%.

Applied Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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