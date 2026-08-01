Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,840 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 44,156 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $77,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.36.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average is $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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