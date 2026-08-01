Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311,351 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 99,299 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 0.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.11% of Amphenol worth $165,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after buying an additional 1,322,682 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after buying an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,705,440,000 after purchasing an additional 888,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $160.72 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The company has a market cap of $197.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm's 50 day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 17.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Amphenol News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 beat estimates: Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Amphenol Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Positive Sentiment: AI demand is accelerating: Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Amphenol Builds AI Edge Through Strategic Acquisitions

Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook also topped expectations: Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Amphenol Surges After Q2 Results

Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Analyst Price Target Changes

BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Key consideration: The bullish outlook depends on sustained AI infrastructure spending, continued strong orders and successful integration of acquired businesses. At roughly 40 times earnings, expectations for execution remain elevated. Amphenol Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $191.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 52,203 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.04, for a total transaction of $7,414,914.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $273,783,094.28. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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