Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,325 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after buying an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,748,000 after buying an additional 2,222,560 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after buying an additional 1,752,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,853,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $143.94 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $147.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99. The company has a market cap of $335.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble was highlighted as a high-quality dividend stock and a defensive business selling everyday necessities, which can appeal to investors looking for stability in a volatile market.

Procter & Gamble was highlighted as a high-quality dividend stock and a defensive business selling everyday necessities, which can appeal to investors looking for stability in a volatile market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted that PG still has broad-based global growth and that its U.S. Baby Care weakness appears fixable rather than a structural problem, suggesting the brand portfolio remains resilient.

Analysts noted that PG still has broad-based global growth and that its U.S. Baby Care weakness appears fixable rather than a structural problem, suggesting the brand portfolio remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: PG is attracting increased investor interest and search activity, signaling that traders are actively reassessing the stock after recent weakness.

PG is attracting increased investor interest and search activity, signaling that traders are actively reassessing the stock after recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: A broader market discussion flagged consumer staples like PG as a pressured sector when inflation stays elevated and consumers trade down to cheaper alternatives.

A broader market discussion flagged consumer staples like PG as a pressured sector when inflation stays elevated and consumers trade down to cheaper alternatives. Negative Sentiment: Rising plastic costs tied to higher oil prices could squeeze input margins for consumer packaged goods companies, including PG, if they cannot fully pass along higher costs.

Rising plastic costs tied to higher oil prices could squeeze input margins for consumer packaged goods companies, including PG, if they cannot fully pass along higher costs. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles emphasized that PG has fallen in recent months as inflation and margin concerns continue to weigh on sentiment, which may be limiting near-term upside.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,852 shares of company stock worth $35,880,848. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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