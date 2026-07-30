Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,141 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 14,758 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Globus Medical worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,201,733. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $759.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

See Also

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