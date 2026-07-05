GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases 13,015 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 389.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,355 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,157 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 148.6% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.6% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. FBN Securities lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $112.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here