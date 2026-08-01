Groupama Asset Managment Buys 3,258 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,168 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Visa were worth $21,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Visa by 16.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Visa by 13.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 57,272 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $20,902,561.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,125,140.14. The trade was a 53.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 101,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,831,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Clear Str upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $394.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $411.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings continue to support the stock. Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Visa Trading Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Visa Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Lift

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Positive Sentiment: Restructuring could improve efficiency. Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Visa Layoffs Will Cut 7 Percent of Its Workforce

Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive developments bear watching. X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Elon Musk Aims at Venmo With One Bold Perk

X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Negative Sentiment: Job cuts may raise execution and sentiment concerns. The scale of the layoffs highlights Visa’s efforts to adapt to AI-driven changes and could unsettle employees or investors if restructuring disrupts growth initiatives. Visa Slashes Thousands of Jobs in Efficiency Push

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $366.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $657.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $373.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.12 and a 200-day moving average of $325.78.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 50.78%.The business had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here