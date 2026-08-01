Groupama Asset Managment Buys 4,618 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.15% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $18,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,018,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,051,727,000 after purchasing an additional 433,804 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $268,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $263,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $212,737,000 after purchasing an additional 65,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $83,898,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Madrigal Pharmaceuticals this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $962.00 price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore set a $649.00 price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $542.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $688.20.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Soergel sold 1,042 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.74, for a total transaction of $516,561.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,973,759.42. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $2,928,730.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,347,411.60. This represents a 20.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,880,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDGL stock opened at $467.32 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $516.48 and its 200-day moving average is $499.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of -1.05. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.68) by $0.69. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.04% and a negative net margin of 25.32%.The business had revenue of $364.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company's pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

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