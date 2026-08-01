Groupama Asset Managment Grows Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 411.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856,730 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,493,831 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in AT&T were worth $53,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T completed its EchoStar spectrum transaction, bringing 3.45 GHz spectrum into nationwide service. The additional mid-band capacity could improve 5G speed and network performance, although the acquired 600 MHz spectrum is not yet ready for deployment. The deal represents a major investment—reported at approximately $23 billion—but could support long-term wireless competitiveness. AT&T closes EchoStar spectrum deal

AT&T completed its EchoStar spectrum transaction, bringing 3.45 GHz spectrum into nationwide service. The additional mid-band capacity could improve 5G speed and network performance, although the acquired 600 MHz spectrum is not yet ready for deployment. The deal represents a major investment—reported at approximately $23 billion—but could support long-term wireless competitiveness. Positive Sentiment: AT&T signed a master services agreement with AZIO AI to provide fiber connectivity for AZIO’s planned 500-megawatt Texas AI data-center campus. The agreement supports AT&T’s growth in enterprise connectivity and AI-related infrastructure, though financial terms were not disclosed. AZIO AI executes fiber agreement with AT&T

AT&T signed a master services agreement with AZIO AI to provide fiber connectivity for AZIO’s planned 500-megawatt Texas AI data-center campus. The agreement supports AT&T’s growth in enterprise connectivity and AI-related infrastructure, though financial terms were not disclosed. Positive Sentiment: AT&T is expanding its use of D-Wave’s quantum-computing technology, highlighting potential longer-term benefits from network optimization and emerging technology partnerships. The financial impact remains limited and uncertain in the near term. AT&T expands use of D-Wave technology

AT&T is expanding its use of D-Wave’s quantum-computing technology, highlighting potential longer-term benefits from network optimization and emerging technology partnerships. The financial impact remains limited and uncertain in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is raising prices for additional legacy wireless plans beginning in August. Higher average revenue per customer could help offset costs, but price increases may increase churn or accelerate migration to newer plans. AT&T raises prices for legacy plans

AT&T is raising prices for additional legacy wireless plans beginning in August. Higher average revenue per customer could help offset costs, but price increases may increase churn or accelerate migration to newer plans. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for AT&T to $2.55 from $2.56. The reduction is small, and the estimate remains above the broader full-year consensus of $2.34, but it represents a modest earnings-growth caution. Erste Group Bank view of AT&T earnings

AT&T Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.27 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.24. The business's 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.80 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 16.94%.AT&T's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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