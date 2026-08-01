Groupama Asset Managment Grows Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Lam Research were worth $29,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bayban bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $293.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $438.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.66 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 67.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 18.06%.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fiscal fourth-quarter results and outlook: Lam reported record revenue of $6.72 billion, up approximately 30% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.82 versus the $1.69 consensus estimate. Management’s outlook for the next quarter—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue and $2.00–$2.30 in EPS—significantly exceeded expectations. NAND revenue more than doubled sequentially, while customer-support revenue reached another record. LRCX Q4 Earnings Beat on NAND and Customer Support Strength

Lam reported record revenue of $6.72 billion, up approximately 30% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.82 versus the $1.69 consensus estimate. Management’s outlook for the next quarter—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue and $2.00–$2.30 in EPS—significantly exceeded expectations. NAND revenue more than doubled sequentially, while customer-support revenue reached another record. Positive Sentiment: AI and memory demand remain key catalysts: Analysts and investors see Lam benefiting from ongoing AI infrastructure spending, advanced chip production, NAND investment, packaging, and wafer-fabrication demand. Some commentary describes an “extraordinary runway” heading into 2027. This Chip Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner of the AI Memory Boom

Analysts and investors see Lam benefiting from ongoing AI infrastructure spending, advanced chip production, NAND investment, packaging, and wafer-fabrication demand. Some commentary describes an “extraordinary runway” heading into 2027. Positive Sentiment: China memory concerns may be overstated: Mizuho argued that fears of Chinese producer CXMT flooding the DRAM market and pressuring prices are overblown, easing a potential risk to semiconductor-equipment demand. Tech specialist explains why China memory fears are overblown

Mizuho argued that fears of Chinese producer CXMT flooding the DRAM market and pressuring prices are overblown, easing a potential risk to semiconductor-equipment demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain broadly constructive but targets are mixed: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and $390 target, while Morgan Stanley lowered its target from $404 to $367 and B. Riley reduced its target from $385 to $350, retaining Buy or Overweight ratings. The target cuts suggest expectations are being moderated after the rally, even though analysts still see potential upside. Needham Raises Lam Research EPS Estimates

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and $390 target, while Morgan Stanley lowered its target from $404 to $367 and B. Riley reduced its target from $385 to $350, retaining Buy or Overweight ratings. The target cuts suggest expectations are being moderated after the rally, even though analysts still see potential upside. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider selling are overhangs: After rising roughly 3.9 times over five years and trading at a high earnings multiple, LRCX may be vulnerable to profit-taking. Reported insider activity shows sales rather than purchases over the past six months, reinforcing caution around current valuation. Has Lam Research Fallen Far Enough to Look Like a Bargain?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.47.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,192,570. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 80,441 shares of company stock worth $27,614,296 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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