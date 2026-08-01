Groupama Asset Managment Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 11,109 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CLG LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $476.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company's 50-day moving average is $515.42 and its 200-day moving average is $349.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.41 billion, a PE ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Oppenheimer downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $615.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $529.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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