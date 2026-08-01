Groupama Asset Managment Has $72.30 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $72,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Indivisible Partners acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,355,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $81,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,389 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 619,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $49,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 137,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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