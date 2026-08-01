Groupama Asset Managment Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,572 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 64,144 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $332,084,000 after purchasing an additional 275,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $375,388,000 after purchasing an additional 151,395 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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