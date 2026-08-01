Groupama Asset Managment Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,962 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,581 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $14,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,431,949 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,725,294,000 after purchasing an additional 303,464 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,666,777 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,227,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $978,558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821,358 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $661,339,000 after purchasing an additional 461,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,433,042 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $620,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Barclays set a $102.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Evercore set a $99.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.60.

View Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Pacific Kansas City this week:

Positive Sentiment: CP reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.92 per share, above the $0.89 analyst consensus, while revenue of $2.93 billion also exceeded expectations of $2.89 billion. Revenue increased 12.6% year over year, helped in part by a strong grain crop. CP Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CP reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.92 per share, above the $0.89 analyst consensus, while revenue of $2.93 billion also exceeded expectations of $2.89 billion. Revenue increased 12.6% year over year, helped in part by a strong grain crop. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its CP price target to $109 from $106 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside based on the referenced price. The target increase reinforces constructive analyst sentiment. Citigroup Raises CP Price Target

Citigroup raised its CP price target to $109 from $106 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside based on the referenced price. The target increase reinforces constructive analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.268 per share, payable October 26 to shareholders of record September 25. The ongoing payout signals continued cash-return capacity and may support income-oriented demand. CP Declares Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.8%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $93.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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