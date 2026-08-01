Groupama Asset Managment Sells 13,659 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,655 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,659 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $75,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PG opened at $144.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.92.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.71%.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Procter & Gamble Given New $170 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup maintained a rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. PG Average Rating of Moderate Buy

Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. Positive Sentiment: Management is emphasizing innovation, productivity improvements, e-commerce growth and market-share gains to support a consumer recovery. New product and marketing initiatives, including Downy’s premium fragrance campaign, could help reinforce brand strength. PG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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