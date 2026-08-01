Groupama Asset Managment Sells 24,865 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 24,865 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $111.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $196.40. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $105.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.34%.The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow raised its full-year revenue outlook, reinforcing confidence in continued demand for its workflow-automation platform and supporting the recent improvement in the stock. Why Shares of ServiceNow Stock Were Rising This Week

ServiceNow raised its full-year revenue outlook, reinforcing confidence in continued demand for its workflow-automation platform and supporting the recent improvement in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 24% year over year to about $4 billion, while adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. Management also highlighted more than $1 billion in AI-related contract value, suggesting AI agents are adding consumption-based revenue rather than simply reducing software-seat demand. ServiceNow Stock Opinions on Q2 Earnings Results

Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 24% year over year to about $4 billion, while adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. Management also highlighted more than $1 billion in AI-related contract value, suggesting AI agents are adding consumption-based revenue rather than simply reducing software-seat demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive, with reported price targets materially above the recent trading level. One bullish analysis raised its fair-value estimate to $160, citing accelerating user retention, strong organic growth, pricing power in AI products and a long-term target of $30 billion to $32 billion in subscription revenue. ServiceNow User Retention Is Accelerating

Analyst commentary remains constructive, with reported price targets materially above the recent trading level. One bullish analysis raised its fair-value estimate to $160, citing accelerating user retention, strong organic growth, pricing power in AI products and a long-term target of $30 billion to $32 billion in subscription revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations launched an IT asset-disposition application on ServiceNow, adding another example of partners expanding the platform’s use cases. The announcement is strategically supportive but is unlikely to materially change near-term revenue expectations. Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations launches new ServiceNow app

Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations launched an IT asset-disposition application on ServiceNow, adding another example of partners expanding the platform’s use cases. The announcement is strategically supportive but is unlikely to materially change near-term revenue expectations. Negative Sentiment: ServiceNow could eliminate up to 1,000 positions this year as part of a post-acquisition “rightsizing” effort. The cuts may improve efficiency and margins, but reports of continuing layoffs create execution, morale and integration concerns for investors. Exclusive: ServiceNow to cut up to 1K jobs

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,144 shares of company stock worth $1,730,097. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here