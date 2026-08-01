Groupe la Francaise Acquires 52,373 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 14,548.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,733 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 52,373 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Corning were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $138.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.75. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $271.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

More Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI-driven optical growth is supporting the rebound. Second-quarter core sales rose 17% year over year to $4.74 billion, while core EPS increased 30% to $0.78. Optical Communications sales jumped 32% to $2.07 billion, helped by enterprise-network demand tied to artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Multiyear partnerships with Amazon and NVIDIA, along with Corning’s $10 billion photonics ambition, are reinforcing the long-term growth narrative. Why Corning Incorporated Stock Is Up Today

Second-quarter core sales rose 17% year over year to $4.74 billion, while core EPS increased 30% to $0.78. Optical Communications sales jumped 32% to $2.07 billion, helped by enterprise-network demand tied to artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Multiyear partnerships with Amazon and NVIDIA, along with Corning’s $10 billion photonics ambition, are reinforcing the long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management’s near-term outlook remains healthy. Corning guided for third-quarter core sales of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion and core EPS of $0.85 to $0.89. Stronger cash flow, rising earnings estimates and expectations for accelerating growth under the extended Springboard plan are supporting investor confidence. Corning Rides AI Data Center Growth as Optical Demand Accelerates

Corning guided for third-quarter core sales of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion and core EPS of $0.85 to $0.89. Stronger cash flow, rising earnings estimates and expectations for accelerating growth under the extended Springboard plan are supporting investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Solar and photonics expansion remain execution-dependent. Investors are watching whether Corning can convert rapidly rising solar sales into sustainable profitability while also funding U.S. expansion and meeting its ambitious photonics targets. Corning Growth Outlook Hinges on AI Optics and Solar Profitability

Investors are watching whether Corning can convert rapidly rising solar sales into sustainable profitability while also funding U.S. expansion and meeting its ambitious photonics targets. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and market skepticism remain risks. After its AI-led rally, GLW trades at a premium valuation, leaving less room for execution mistakes. Analysts at JPMorgan and Citigroup issued cautious views, while the earlier selloff reflected concerns that third-quarter guidance implied slower growth against difficult comparisons. Is GLW Stock Attractive After Its AI Rally and Earnings Momentum?

After its AI-led rally, GLW trades at a premium valuation, leaving less room for execution mistakes. Analysts at JPMorgan and Citigroup issued cautious views, while the earlier selloff reflected concerns that third-quarter guidance implied slower growth against difficult comparisons. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a sentiment headwind. Company insiders reportedly made 14 open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months, including sales by CEO Wendell Weeks and other senior executives.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Corning from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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