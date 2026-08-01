Groupe la Francaise Acquires Shares of 619,798 IHS Holding Limited $IHS

Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 619,798 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,101,000. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.18% of IHS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in IHS by 545.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,704 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in IHS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IHS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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IHS Trading Up 0.2%

IHS stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. IHS Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

IHS (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $439.16 million. IHS had a negative return on equity of 1,351.44% and a net margin of 10.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of IHS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.38.

Read Our Latest Report on IHS

IHS Profile

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company's segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company's Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings.

Further Reading

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