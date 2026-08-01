Groupe la Francaise Buys 9,959 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Groupe la Francaise grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,004 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.06% of HubSpot worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 379 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker's stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the software maker's stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Get HubSpot alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $1,879,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,792,650. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,850,458.20. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 26,415 shares worth $5,533,379. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $237.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $169.63 and a one year high of $541.53. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $381.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated an "overweight" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HubSpot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HubSpot wasn't on the list.

While HubSpot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here