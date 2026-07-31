Groupe la Francaise Has $21.93 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Groupe la Francaise grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX continues to receive favorable attention from Wall Street, with analyst recommendations generally supportive. However, the article notes that average brokerage ratings can be overly optimistic and should not be used alone as a buy signal. Should You Invest in TJX Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

TJX continues to receive favorable attention from Wall Street, with analyst recommendations generally supportive. However, the article notes that average brokerage ratings can be overly optimistic and should not be used alone as a buy signal. Positive Sentiment: Zacks identifies TJX as a strong growth stock based on its style scores, supporting the company’s long-term growth profile and investor appeal. Why TJX Is a Strong Growth Stock

Zacks identifies TJX as a strong growth stock based on its style scores, supporting the company’s long-term growth profile and investor appeal. Positive Sentiment: Historical performance coverage highlights the substantial long-term wealth creation TJX has delivered, reinforcing its reputation as a durable discount-retail compounder. TJX Ten-Year Investment Performance

Historical performance coverage highlights the substantial long-term wealth creation TJX has delivered, reinforcing its reputation as a durable discount-retail compounder. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison with Target focuses on which retailer offers better value, but does not identify a new earnings, guidance, or operating catalyst for TJX. TGT or TJX: Better Value Stock

A comparison with Target focuses on which retailer offers better value, but does not identify a new earnings, guidance, or operating catalyst for TJX. Neutral Sentiment: Prior results remain a fundamental support: TJX reported strong comparable-store sales, a 12.3% pretax margin, and diluted EPS of $1.14, all above plan. TJX Quarterly Results

Prior results remain a fundamental support: TJX reported strong comparable-store sales, a 12.3% pretax margin, and diluted EPS of $1.14, all above plan. Negative Sentiment: The immediate pressure appears to reflect profit-taking or relative underperformance after TJX’s strong run, rather than a reported deterioration in fundamentals. Recent coverage provides no fresh negative guidance or earnings surprise.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TJX opened at $159.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.78 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $176.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average is $157.59 and its 200-day moving average is $156.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here