Groupe la Francaise Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Groupe la Francaise decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,077 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,676 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock worth $73,351,000 after buying an additional 147,701 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Indivisible Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3,791.9% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Procter & Gamble Given New $170 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup maintained a rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. PG Average Rating of Moderate Buy

Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. Positive Sentiment: Management is emphasizing innovation, productivity improvements, e-commerce growth and market-share gains to support a consumer recovery. New product and marketing initiatives, including Downy’s premium fragrance campaign, could help reinforce brand strength. PG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $144.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $336.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average of $148.92. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.44%.Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 65.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC reissued a "hold" rating and set a $149.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.52.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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