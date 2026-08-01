Groupe la Francaise Invests $4.23 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,970 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 14,857.8% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 49,252,907 shares of the company's stock worth $7,068,777,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,617,937 shares of the company's stock worth $4,814,835,000 after purchasing an additional 360,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,090,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,031,646,000 after purchasing an additional 295,955 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.90.

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PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s price reductions appear to be encouraging consumers to buy more products, potentially supporting volume growth in the second half of 2026. This could help stabilize demand, particularly in North America, where consumers have pushed back against higher prices. PepsiCo Has Gone Practically Nowhere for a Year

PepsiCo’s price reductions appear to be encouraging consumers to buy more products, potentially supporting volume growth in the second half of 2026. This could help stabilize demand, particularly in North America, where consumers have pushed back against higher prices. Positive Sentiment: A reported $22 million ratio call diagonal spread indicates at least one large options trader is positioned for upside ahead of PepsiCo’s third-quarter earnings, potentially improving short-term sentiment. PepsiCo Options Trade

A reported $22 million ratio call diagonal spread indicates at least one large options trader is positioned for upside ahead of PepsiCo’s third-quarter earnings, potentially improving short-term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo purchased the low-carbon attributes of green ammonia produced by Envision, supporting its sustainability goals and potentially reducing the emissions profile of fertilizer and manufacturing inputs. The financial impact was not disclosed. PepsiCo Buys Green Ammonia Attributes

PepsiCo purchased the low-carbon attributes of green ammonia produced by Envision, supporting its sustainability goals and potentially reducing the emissions profile of fertilizer and manufacturing inputs. The financial impact was not disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: The board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share, reinforcing PepsiCo’s income-investment appeal. However, the roughly 4% yield and approximately 78% payout ratio also highlight limited room for error if earnings weaken. PepsiCo Dividend and Brand Strategy

The board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share, reinforcing PepsiCo’s income-investment appeal. However, the roughly 4% yield and approximately 78% payout ratio also highlight limited room for error if earnings weaken. Neutral Sentiment: New initiatives focused on women’s health, localized flavors and brand marketing may support long-term innovation, but these reports provide no immediate earnings or guidance changes. PepsiCo also discontinued a product, reflecting portfolio management with limited near-term stock implications. PepsiCo Women’s Health Strategy

New initiatives focused on women’s health, localized flavors and brand marketing may support long-term innovation, but these reports provide no immediate earnings or guidance changes. PepsiCo also discontinued a product, reflecting portfolio management with limited near-term stock implications. Negative Sentiment: Price cuts may boost volume but could pressure revenue growth and profitability. Analysts are also lowering consumer-staples estimates as shoppers resist price increases, raising concerns about PepsiCo’s margins and North American snack demand. Consumer Staples Estimate Outlook

Price cuts may boost volume but could pressure revenue growth and profitability. Analysts are also lowering consumer-staples estimates as shoppers resist price increases, raising concerns about PepsiCo’s margins and North American snack demand. Negative Sentiment: PepsiCo EVP David Flavell sold 2,900 shares worth about $405,000. The sale was relatively small compared with his remaining holdings, but insider selling can add modestly to investor caution. SEC Insider Transaction Filing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $404,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,080.50. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.56 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company's 50-day moving average is $141.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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