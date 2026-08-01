Groupe la Francaise Takes $6.49 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total transaction of $1,692,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,962,424.10. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI demand produced record results: Teradyne reported second-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, up 103.9% year over year and above the $1.22 billion analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share exceeded expectations of $2.09, while management tied the performance to rising demand for semiconductor testing associated with AI data centers, advanced chips and vehicles. TER Q2 Deep Dive: AI Demand Drives Growth Across Semiconductor Test and Robotics

Teradyne reported second-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, up 103.9% year over year and above the $1.22 billion analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share exceeded expectations of $2.09, while management tied the performance to rising demand for semiconductor testing associated with AI data centers, advanced chips and vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Strong third-quarter outlook supports continued momentum: Teradyne’s projected third-quarter revenue midpoint of $1.25 billion was reportedly about 21% above analyst expectations. Increased wafer-fabrication investment, more complex chip designs and expanding memory opportunities are supporting demand for the company’s test systems. Teradyne Beats Q2 Expectations As AI Chip Demand Lifts Q3 Outlook

Teradyne’s projected third-quarter revenue midpoint of $1.25 billion was reportedly about 21% above analyst expectations. Increased wafer-fabrication investment, more complex chip designs and expanding memory opportunities are supporting demand for the company’s test systems. Positive Sentiment: Robotics also contributed to growth: Teradyne Robotics revenue increased 33% year over year in the second quarter, adding diversification beyond semiconductor testing and reinforcing the company’s exposure to factory automation. Teradyne Robotics revenue rises 33% year over year in Q2

Teradyne Robotics revenue increased 33% year over year in the second quarter, adding diversification beyond semiconductor testing and reinforcing the company’s exposure to factory automation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimates and sentiment improved: Northland Securities raised its projected third- and fourth-quarter 2027 EPS to $2.05 and $1.86, respectively. Cantor Fitzgerald assigned an “Overweight” rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its price target to $397 but retained an “Equal Weight” rating. Teradyne Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Northland Securities raised its projected third- and fourth-quarter 2027 EPS to $2.05 and $1.86, respectively. Cantor Fitzgerald assigned an “Overweight” rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its price target to $397 but retained an “Equal Weight” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Investor consideration: The strong results have reinforced Teradyne’s AI-growth narrative, though the Morgan Stanley “Equal Weight” stance indicates that some analysts may view the improved outlook as largely reflected in the stock’s valuation.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $367.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.61 and a 200 day moving average of $337.07. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $487.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 25.77%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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