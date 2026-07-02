H. B. Fuller Company $FUL Holdings Cut by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 43,512 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.34% of H. B. Fuller worth $44,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in H. B. Fuller by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in H. B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in H. B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in H. B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUL. UBS Group set a $69.00 price target on H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $58.00 price target on H. B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $67.00 price objective on H. B. Fuller in a report on Friday, June 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of H. B. Fuller from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on H. B. Fuller

H. B. Fuller Price Performance

NYSE FUL opened at $57.29 on Thursday. H. B. Fuller Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63. The stock's 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.29%.The company had revenue of $950.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from H. B. Fuller's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. H. B. Fuller's dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

Insider Activity at H. B. Fuller

In other news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin acquired 5,170 shares of H. B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.08 per share, for a total transaction of $295,103.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 8,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $494,883.60. This represents a 147.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H. B. Fuller

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller's product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

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