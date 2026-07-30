Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys 137,118 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,184 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 137,118 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Moderna worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 35.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Encore Global Management LP acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Moderna from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $2,739,870.32. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,483,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,225,271.76. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abbas Hussain sold 5,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $264,951.66. Following the sale, the director owned 12,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,637.58. This trade represents a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 125,088 shares of company stock worth $6,193,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Moderna Trading Down 2.4%

MRNA stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.37 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 143.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. Moderna's revenue for the quarter was up 260.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

Further Reading

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