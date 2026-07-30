Hamilton Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 201.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,691 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 104,054 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, China Intl Cap upgraded shares of Netflix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.48.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX
Netflix Stock Up 1.7%
NFLX opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $126.71.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Stories Impacting Netflix
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Netflix is reportedly paying approximately $200 million for U.S. and Canadian broadcast rights to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The deal could expand its live-programming offering, attract new viewers and support advertising growth. Netflix to pay $200M for US Women’s World Cup broadcast rights
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to point to Netflix’s selective live-content strategy, growing ad business, strong cash generation and share repurchases as potential long-term earnings drivers. One market commentator also named NFLX as a preferred trade. Netflix’s Live Content Push
- Positive Sentiment: Netflix overtook the BBC as the top viewing choice among U.K. audiences in an Ofcom report, supporting the company’s international reach and engagement. Netflix overtakes BBC in U.K. viewing
- Positive Sentiment: Canada appears poised to eliminate a levy on streaming companies, which could reduce Netflix’s regulatory and content-related costs in that market. Netflix tax to be cut in Canada
- Neutral Sentiment: LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault disclosed that he once owned nearly 20% of Netflix but sold too early. The anecdote may draw attention to Netflix’s historical returns, but it has no direct effect on the company’s current fundamentals. Bernard Arnault’s former Netflix stake
- Negative Sentiment: Netflix’s latest quarterly revenue slightly missed Wall Street expectations, while disappointing third-quarter guidance reinforced concerns that the company’s rapid growth phase is slowing. Netflix’s growth outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Erste Group lowered its 2027 EPS estimate and maintained a “Hold” rating. Other coverage argues Roku currently offers a stronger risk-reward profile because of its lower valuation and raised guidance. NFLX versus Roku
- Negative Sentiment: Questions about declining season-two viewership, including for “Ransom Canyon,” raise concerns about content durability and Netflix’s ability to sustain engagement without continuously increasing spending. Ransom Canyon viewership concerns
Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix
In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.
Netflix Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
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