Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132,353 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,641,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,168,227,000 after purchasing an additional 96,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ASML by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,560,256 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,060,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ASML by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,633,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,364,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,711.89 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $684.24 and a twelve month high of $1,999.96. The company has a market cap of $673.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,763.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,545.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 44.68 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Freedom Capital raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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