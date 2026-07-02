Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 18,499 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Salesforce to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Trading Up 4.2%

Salesforce stock opened at $163.32 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.32 and a 52 week high of $276.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.62.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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