Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,985 shares of the company's stock after selling 106,998 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Hasbro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the company's stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Hasbro by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,078 shares of the company's stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company's stock.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 141.11% and a net margin of 15.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 20,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $1,862,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,804.48. The trade was a 26.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $1,049,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,645.76. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,379 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Hasbro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Key Stories Impacting Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with an average price target of $109.07 versus recent trading levels. Twelve analysts rate Hasbro a Buy, compared with three Holds and one Sell. Hasbro receives Moderate Buy consensus

Brokerages maintain a consensus rating, with an average price target of $109.07 versus recent trading levels. Twelve analysts rate Hasbro a Buy, compared with three Holds and one Sell. Positive Sentiment: Wizards of the Coast unveiled new Dungeons & Dragons initiatives, including a World of Warcraft crossover launching in November, along with planned Dark Sun and Star Wars experiences. The announcements could strengthen Hasbro’s licensing, gaming and fan-engagement opportunities. Dungeons and Dragons announcements

Wizards of the Coast unveiled new Dungeons & Dragons initiatives, including a World of Warcraft crossover launching in November, along with planned Dark Sun and Star Wars experiences. The announcements could strengthen Hasbro’s licensing, gaming and fan-engagement opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Hasbro prevailed in a long-running copyright dispute involving Peppa Pig and Vietnam’s Wolfoo, protecting an important intellectual-property asset and potentially limiting unauthorized competition. Peppa Pig copyright case

Hasbro prevailed in a long-running copyright dispute involving Peppa Pig and Vietnam’s Wolfoo, protecting an important intellectual-property asset and potentially limiting unauthorized competition. Positive Sentiment: New Transformers: Age of the Primes action figures provide additional product support for one of Hasbro’s major brands. Transformers action figures

New Transformers: Age of the Primes action figures provide additional product support for one of Hasbro’s major brands. Neutral Sentiment: Hasbro declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70, or $2.80 annually, representing an approximately 3% yield. The dividend is payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 19.

Hasbro declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70, or $2.80 annually, representing an approximately 3% yield. The dividend is payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 19. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment: CFO Gina Goetter sold 11,000 shares for about $1.05 million, while John Hight sold 3,186 shares for roughly $299,000. Timothy J. Kilpin also sold 20,000 shares, although that transaction was reported as being to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards. Hasbro insider sales

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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