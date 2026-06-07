Havemeyer Place LP Invests $4.32 Million in The Boeing Company $BA

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,883 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000. Boeing comprises about 0.9% of Havemeyer Place LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,833 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.
Boeing Stock Performance
Shares of BA stock opened at $215.72 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.19.
Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Key Boeing News
Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Boeing said it will start building 737 MAX jets on a new final assembly line in Everett, Washington, on July 6, a sign that the company is getting closer to ramping production and potentially lifting output toward 52 jets per month. Boeing to start 737 Max production on new assembly line July 6, CEO says
- Positive Sentiment: Boeing delivered the first two 787 Dreamliners to Riyadh Air, reinforcing steady commercial aircraft demand and giving investors another concrete delivery milestone. Boeing Delivers Riyadh Air's First Two 787 Dreamliner Jets
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that China may consider additional aircraft purchases, along with interest from airlines such as Qantas and Singapore Airlines in wide-body orders, are supporting the view that Boeing could benefit from stronger future demand. China Considering Further Aircraft Purchases, Boeing Stock NYSE: BA Jumps
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary continues to highlight Boeing’s improving delivery momentum and large commercial backlog, which supports the long-term outlook but does not appear to be a direct catalyst today. Can Boeing's Commercial Aircraft Delivery Momentum Lift Performance?
- Negative Sentiment: A German investigation has been opened into the Boeing 787 nose-gear collapse in Frankfurt, and reports say several workers were injured, adding to safety concerns around the 787 program. German investigators launch probe into Boeing 787 incident in Frankfurt
- Negative Sentiment: Separate reports on the Frankfurt 787 incident and the resulting injuries are likely weighing on sentiment because they revive concerns about Boeing’s quality-control and reliability record. Several injured in Boeing 787 nose-gear collapse in Frankfurt
- Negative Sentiment: Even with the production and delivery updates, Boeing shares are also being pressured by a broader market rotation away from riskier names, helping explain why the stock is under pressure despite the company-specific positives. What's Going On With Boeing Stock Friday?
Analyst Ratings Changes
BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing
Boeing Company Profile
(Free Report
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Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
See Also
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report).
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