HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,066 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.69.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $604.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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