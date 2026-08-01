Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,233 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in OR Royalties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in OR Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in OR Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in OR Royalties by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company's stock.

OR Royalties Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE OR opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.74. OR Royalties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 78.09%.The firm had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.27 million. Research analysts expect that OR Royalties Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OR Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from OR Royalties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. OR Royalties's payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of OR Royalties from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded OR Royalties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on OR Royalties from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded OR Royalties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on OR Royalties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OR Royalties has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Report on OR Royalties

OR Royalties Company Profile

OR Royalties PLC NYSE: OR is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company's core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

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