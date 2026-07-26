Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 546,394 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK - Free Report) TSE: TECK by 161.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,158 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 546,394 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Teck Resources worth $45,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,044,284 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,139,051,000 after buying an additional 3,211,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,185,694 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $966,370,000 after buying an additional 278,481 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Teck Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,019,609 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $575,620,000 after buying an additional 995,947 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 10,298,293 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $493,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $404,880,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company's stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Veritas cut shares of Teck Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teck Resources this week:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Teck Resources's payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company's operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teck Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teck Resources wasn't on the list.

While Teck Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here