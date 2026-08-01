Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.50 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW - Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,972 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 37,886 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 73.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ACIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised ACI Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACI Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.6%

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.51%.The business had revenue of $425.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide NASDAQ: ACIW is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company's platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI's modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

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