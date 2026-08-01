Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 939.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Pool were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 3,831.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,987 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $457,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $97,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,563,373 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $794,825,000 after purchasing an additional 357,643 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,625,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pool by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 339,716 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $77,710,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Stokely purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.06 per share, with a total value of $193,060.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,363.80. This represents a 6.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,057,002.60. This trade represents a 33.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,747. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $185.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.87 and a 200-day moving average of $214.43. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.68 and a 52 week high of $336.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.660-10.960 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Pool's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

More Pool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pool Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share . Investors of record on August 13 will receive payment on August 27, implying an annualized dividend of $5.20 and a yield of approximately 2.7%.

Pool Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of . Investors of record on August 13 will receive payment on August 27, implying an annualized dividend of $5.20 and a yield of approximately 2.7%. Neutral Sentiment: The dividend announcement reinforces shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially change near-term earnings expectations. Pool’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth of 2.2% year over year and adjusted earnings slightly above consensus, while full-year 2026 EPS guidance remains $10.66–$10.96.

The dividend announcement reinforces shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially change near-term earnings expectations. Pool’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth of 2.2% year over year and adjusted earnings slightly above consensus, while full-year 2026 EPS guidance remains $10.66–$10.96. Negative Sentiment: No new operational, earnings, or guidance-related negative announcement was identified in the provided articles. The stock’s weakness therefore appears to reflect broader trading factors or ongoing concerns about growth rather than a fresh company-specific development.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $185.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pool from $280.00 to $227.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 price objective on Pool in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $235.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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