Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc $PRG

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG - Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,838 shares of the fintech holding company's stock after selling 44,490 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.22% of PROG worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,824,091 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $53,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PROG by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 840,029 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $24,100,000 after buying an additional 717,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PROG by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,663 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $26,654,000 after buying an additional 416,658 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PROG by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,159,874 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $34,205,000 after buying an additional 317,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PROG by 62.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,405 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 259,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PROG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PROG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PROG from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of PROG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROG

PROG Price Performance

PRG opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44. PROG Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The fintech holding company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.50 million. PROG had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.PROG has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-5.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PROG's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc, formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

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