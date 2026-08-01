Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 198,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of PagSeguro Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,610,914 shares of the company's stock worth $63,729,000 after buying an additional 3,435,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,379,312 shares of the company's stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 679,490 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $2,024,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,764,422 shares of the company's stock worth $65,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Autonomous Res lowered PagSeguro Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.98.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagSeguro Digital news, insider Da Silva Ricardo Dutra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $231,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.64 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $642.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.64 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 16.44%. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PagSeguro Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PagSeguro Digital wasn't on the list.

While PagSeguro Digital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here