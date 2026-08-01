Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 367.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,745 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,922 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $36.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $28.40 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded AI rack portfolio: Supermicro announced 10 new precision-engineered rack models for high-density AI data centers. The systems support ORv3 liquid-cooling integration, factory pre-assembly, modular deployment and loads exceeding 5,500 pounds, potentially shortening customers’ time to online and supporting higher computing density. The announcement reinforces SMCI’s positioning in AI data-center infrastructure. Supermicro Expands DCBBS with Precision-Engineered AI Rack Series to Accelerate Deployment and Time-to-Online

Supermicro announced 10 new precision-engineered rack models for high-density AI data centers. The systems support ORv3 liquid-cooling integration, factory pre-assembly, modular deployment and loads exceeding 5,500 pounds, potentially shortening customers’ time to online and supporting higher computing density. The announcement reinforces SMCI’s positioning in AI data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AI demand remains the central growth opportunity: The product launch could help Supermicro capture additional data-center spending as customers seek integrated liquid-cooled solutions for increasingly demanding AI workloads. Investors are also focused on the company’s upcoming earnings report, which could provide updates on demand, margins and execution. Related Super Micro coverage

The product launch could help Supermicro capture additional data-center spending as customers seek integrated liquid-cooled solutions for increasingly demanding AI workloads. Investors are also focused on the company’s upcoming earnings report, which could provide updates on demand, margins and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy investor attention: SMCI was identified as a trending stock on Zacks, indicating elevated investor interest, but the report did not provide a new fundamental catalyst. Analysts remain divided ahead of earnings, with options-related coverage suggesting the release could produce a substantial move. Super Micro Computer Is a Trending Stock

SMCI was identified as a trending stock on Zacks, indicating elevated investor interest, but the report did not provide a new fundamental catalyst. Analysts remain divided ahead of earnings, with options-related coverage suggesting the release could produce a substantial move. Negative Sentiment: ITC patent investigation: The U.S. International Trade Commission opened an investigation into alleged infringement of Netlist memory patents by SMCI and other companies. Possible remedies could include import restrictions affecting certain servers or data-center hardware, adding legal and shipment risk. Super Micro Faces ITC Patent Investigation

The U.S. International Trade Commission opened an investigation into alleged infringement of Netlist memory patents by SMCI and other companies. Possible remedies could include import restrictions affecting certain servers or data-center hardware, adding legal and shipment risk. Negative Sentiment: Volatility and execution concerns: Recent coverage highlighted underperformance, a sharp prior selloff and bearish analyst views. While valuation-focused commentary describes the stock as potentially undervalued, the conflicting outlook reflects concerns about earnings volatility, margins and the company’s ability to convert strong AI revenue growth into sustained profits.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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