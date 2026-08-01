Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,741 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 71,758 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6,225.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 253 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 498.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business's 50-day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.63. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.13%.The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Genuine Parts's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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