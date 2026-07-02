Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,598 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Quanta Services accounts for about 0.5% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company's stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Quanta Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $751.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $692.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.01 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The business's 50-day moving average price is $709.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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