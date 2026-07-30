H&H International Investment LLC Takes Position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,082,000. Circle Internet Group comprises approximately 0.1% of H&H International Investment LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. H&H International Investment LLC owned 0.08% of Circle Internet Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRCL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 5,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $138.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

CRCL opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.14. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $193.33. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.The firm had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Circle Internet Group

In related news, CAO Tamara L. Schulz sold 1,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $76,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 85,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,092.40. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Hossein Razzaghi sold 1,831 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $117,916.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 662,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,687,926.40. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,956,527 shares of company stock worth $155,711,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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