HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,348 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,348 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,762,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $377.00 to $348.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $351.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $258.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $232.60 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.55 and a 200-day moving average of $283.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 356,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total transaction of $113,355,118.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,681,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,311,186,488.54. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 90,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.81, for a total value of $29,710,297.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,513,217.82. This represents a 29.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,967,319 shares of company stock valued at $626,681,935 in the last 90 days. 6.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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