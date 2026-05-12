Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $316.10 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.45 and a 1-year high of $344.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business's fifty day moving average price is $312.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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