Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,451 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,684 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: D.A. Davidson upgraded Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Article Title

D.A. Davidson upgraded to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Nvidia to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Article Title

Palantir’s partnership with to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Positive Sentiment: Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Article Title

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the rebound, some coverage continues to emphasize Palantir’s still-rich valuation and the fact that the stock had a difficult start to 2026, which could limit upside if execution slows. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $129.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a PE ratio of 145.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.06.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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