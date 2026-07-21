HORAN Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

HORAN Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $213.18 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $263.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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