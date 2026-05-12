Horizon Investments LLC Has $72,000 Stake in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,914 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 5,536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $181,082.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,188 shares in the company, valued at $496,799.48. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.80. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $200.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. COPT Defense Properties's payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.38.

Read Our Latest Report on CDP

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

See Also

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